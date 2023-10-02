Italy 'working well with France', Tunisia 'wants a broader accord'

The Italian and French governments are "working well" together on a raft of issues including migration, while Tunisia doesn't want to be Europe's gatekeeper, according to foreign minister Antoni Tajani.

"We are working well with France," Tajani told Turin-based daily La Stampa in an interview on Monday.

Tunisia, however, has signalled that it is not its job to defend Europe's southern shore from migrants setting sail from North Africa, Tajani said.

"Tunisia doesn't just want agreements on illegal immigration. It wants a broader accord," Tajani stated.

The European Union and Tunisia signed an accord in mid-July for "a strategic and comprehensive partnership" on irregular migration, economic development and renewable energy.

The MoU came after European Union Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in June offered Tunisia 105 million euros to help it fight illegal immigration, 150 million euros in immediate support and 900 million euros in long-term aid, provided the crisis-hit country accepts a two billion dollar loan under negotiation with the IMF.