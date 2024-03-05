Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Marzo 2024
Italy: 'World grappling with global hybrid conflict'

05 marzo 2024 | 16.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The world is "grappling with a global hybrid conflict" on "multiple fronts in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific", Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told parliament's upper house on Tuesday.

'We are grappling with a global hybrid conflict," Tajani told Senators ahead of a vote on joining the European Union's new Aspides mission to shield vessels in the Red Sea region from attack.

"It is being played out simultaneously on multiple fronts in Europe, the Middle East and in the Indo-Pacific quandrant," Tajani said.

The conflict is "multi-dimensional" and is over access to raw materials, energy sources, rare earth elements, "production capacity in strategic sectors, technological superiority and economic competitiveness," he said.

Tajani global hybrid conflict parliament Aspides
