Mercoledì 05 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 14:32
Italy: World War III could loom with Ukraine troop deployment

05 giugno 2024 | 13.20
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's refusal to send troops to fight in Ukraine or to allow weapons it supplies to strike Russia owes to "the spectre of World War III" not the 7-9 June European election campaign, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

“It has nothing to do with the electoral campaign, we are talking about human live here," Tajani told TV network La 7's Coffee Break programme.

"We are talking about war and the spectre of World War III," Tajani warned.

Italy has always been a "cautious player" on the international stage, a "defender of peace" and supporter of "all diplomatic initiatives", he said.

“I believe that sometimes you have to be more prudent,” Tajani continued, referring to France's willingness to deploy ground troops in Ukraine and Germany's readiness to allow military hardware it sends there to hit targets in Russia following a similar move by the US.

“Sending soldiers to fight on Ukrainian territory is a mistake, using weapons to strike Russian territory, in my opinion, is another mistake," Tajani said.

Italy will keeping supplying weapons to Ukraine, which can be used against Russian forces on Ukrainian soil, "to protect Ukraine's independence and freedom,” Tajani stated.

“We are not at war with Russia and neither is NATO,” he underlined.

"It is one thing to defend Ukraine's independence and international law, because no one can invade another country with their armed forces. But going to war with Russia is another matter," Tajani concluded.

