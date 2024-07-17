Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy: WTO partner dialogue key to equity, free trade, economic growth

World Trade Organisation chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (L) with Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (R)
World Trade Organisation chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (L) with Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (R)
17 luglio 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Partner dialogue is crucial to foster equity in free global trade, economic security and growth, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote after talks with World Trade Organisation chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the G7 trade ministers meeting in Reggio Calabria.

"International trade is unstoppable," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after his talks with Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday.

"Happy to have hosted @NOIweala, the general director of @wto at #ReggioCalabria , on the occasion of @G7," the tweet continued.

"Dialogue with global partners is crucial to creating a level playing field, free trade and economic growth," the tweet underlined

The trade ministers meeting organised in Calabria by Italy's G7 presidency this year is aiming for equity in global trade: economic security, resilient supply chains and a level playing field in access to markets.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, from Nigeria, is first woman and the first African WTO director-general. She took office on 1 March 2021 and her tenure will expire on 31 August 2025.

