Martedì 21 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:38
Italy, Zambia looking to cement ties - Mattarella

21 novembre 2023 | 18.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella (R) greets his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema (R) at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on 21 November 2023
Italy's president Sergio Mattarella (R) greets his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema (R) at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on 21 November 2023

Italy and Zambia want bolster their friendship by intensifying and broadening their cooperation in all areas, president Sergio Mattarella told his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday.

"A friendship exists between Italy and Zambia which we intend to strengthen through ever-more intense collaboration in all sectors," Mattarella said during an official visit by Hichilema.

"This visit will be an opportunity to boost, develop and expand our cooperation," Mattarella underlined.

Mattarella and Hichilema held talks at the Quirinal presidential palace in Rome, which were also attended by deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli, the palace said in a statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Italy Zambia ties Mattarella Hichilema visit
in Evidenza