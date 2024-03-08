Cerca nel sito
 
Italy's Cariplo Factory CEO Mango: charities 'cultural mediators' and 'spur to innovation'

08 marzo 2024 | 15.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Cariplo Factory CEO Carlo Mango
Cariplo Factory CEO Carlo Mango

As 'cultural mediators' between non-profit organisations and businesses, charities can build bridges and dialogue with local communities, placing them at the heart of innovation and development, according to Carlo Mango, chief executive of Fondazione Cariplo's innovation hub Cariplo Factory.

"Philanthropy can play a role as a cultural mediator between worlds that do not talk to each other, such as 'non-profit'and 'for-profit', and create value by forging a specific connection with communities,"Mango said.

"These are aspects on which we are working a great deal as Fondazione Cariplo, and therefore also as Cariplo Factory," said Mango, who is also Foundazione Cariplo's science and technology director.

Mango was speaking at the two-day Research Forum 2024 taking place at Cariplo Factory's premises in Milan through Friday under the theme of 'Breaking bad (habits) - How can foundations move from silos to shaping future innovation ecosystems?'

A total 120 representatives of Europe's leading philanthropic organizations are attending the event, which was co-organised by Fondazione Cariplo and the Philea - Philanthropy Europe Association.

The role of philanthropic associations and the link between community needs and the response at the public and institutional level to these needs is the focus of Research 2024

Foundazione Cariplo and Cariplo Factory are working hard "to create active dialogue with communities that allows us to innovate not only in the more traditional sectors like technology, but also in the social sphere," Mango said.

"We are giving a lot of thought to the key role we want to play in the area of community innovation, which puts communities at the centre of development and social wellbeing: one of principal goals," Mango concluded.

