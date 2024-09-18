Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy's centre-left should fully back Fitto as a European Commission VP - Tajani

Italy's European affairs minister and European Commission executive vice-president nominee Raffaele Fitto
Italy's European affairs minister and European Commission executive vice-president nominee Raffaele Fitto
18 settembre 2024 | 10.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has urge Italy's centre-left Democratic Party opposition party (PD) to give European Commission vice-presidential nominee Raffaele Fitto the support that late conservative premier and billionaire mogul Silvio Berlusconi afforded to PD politician Paolo Gentiloni when he became economy commissioner.

"I PD will have the same conduct that Berlusconi had towards Gentiloni, when he was appointed commissioner," Tajani told Rome-based Il Messaggero daily in an interview on Wednesday.

"Not only did he (Berlusconi) support him with (his party) Forza Italia's votes, but while an MEP he personally attended Gentiloni's commission hearings," Tajani went on.

"It was a way to signal that the entire Italian system wanted to support our commissioner, regardless of his political affiliation," he added.

"Elly Schlein should behave like this," Tajani said, referring to the PD's current leader.

Fitto's naming as executive vice-president for cohesion and reforms "is a mark of recognition of the work done by Italy," Tajani said.

Fitto, one of the more moderate figures in premier Giorgia Meloni's ruling Brothers of Italy party, as been serving as European affairs minister with responsibility for the multi-billion EU-funded post-Covid national recovery plan.

"I appreciate von der Leyen's balanced choices," Tajani said, referencing the European Commission's re-elected vice-president.

"The (centre-right) European People's party is the pivot of this Commission," Tajani underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Fitto European Commission vice president Tajani Italy centre left
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza