Italy's commitment to the Balkans 'universally recognised' - Meloni

25 ottobre 2023 | 14.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni
Italy's "strong commitment" to the Balkans and its support for the region's European integration "is not in doubt", premier Giorgia Meloni told members of the Senate upper house of parliament on Wednesday.

"We were very sorry not to have been able to take part in the Tirana summit," Meloni said.

Meloni referred to talks the in Albanian capital on 16 October linked to the European integration of the Balkans and known as the Berlin Process, an initiative that began in 2014.

"However Italy's commitment to the Balkans region is not in doubt," said Meloni.

The European Union "is not a club" and "history and geography" determine its membership, Meloni underlined.

Albania's prime minister Edi Rama was warned ahead of time that the government could not attend the Tirana summit due to its approval of a budget bill and a visit by Jordan's King Abdullah that day, Meloni said.

Meloni was addressing the Senate ahead of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The bitter dispute between Serbia and Kosovo (respectively EU candidate and potential EU candidate country) remains a great concern for the 27-member bloc and could be addressed by this week's leaders summit according to the European Council's website.

Italy Meloni Balkans Senate
