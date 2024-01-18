Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Gennaio 2024
19:49
Italy's Eni inks strategic energy accords with Kazakh firms

18 gennaio 2024 | 19.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's Eni inks strategic energy accords with Kazakh firms

Italian major Eni has signed strategic agreements with Kazakh companies KazMunayGas and QazaqGaz and a cooperation accord with the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund.

The deal with KazMunayGas is for an innovative 250 megawatt hybrid renewables gas project in Zhanaozen CityiKazakhstan's southeast southeast Mangystau region, Eni said in a statement on Thursday.

"Eni and KMG confirmed their readiness to proceed to the project’s implementation phase, which will supply KMG facilities in the area with low-carbon, stable electricity produced from solar and wind, and will be balanced with additional capacity from a gas power plant," said the statement.

The project harnesses Eni’s international industrial expertise and pioneers the hybrid combination of state-of-the-art renewable power plants, developed by Eni’s low carbon unit Plenitude with KMG, and gas power plants for balancing capacity.

Eni inked a cooperation agreement on technological innovation human capital development with QazaqGaz - Kazakhstan's national gas company. Based on the exchange of scientific, technical and research experience, the deal aims to reduce carbon emissions in the gas industry.

Eni also signed a memorandum of cooperation with Samruk-Kazyna for further energy transition projects, including the potential application of the hybrid renewables model in other regions of Kazakhstan, the assessment of mineral initiatives and the development of other carbon emission reduction technologies.

The accord signings took place during the first official visit to Italy of Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tag
Italy Kazakhstan accords Eni es KazMunayGas KazMunayGas QazaqGaz
in Evidenza