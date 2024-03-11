Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 21:22
Italy's funding to UNRWA still on hold - Tajani

11 marzo 2024 | 21.26
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's funding to UNRWA still on hold - Tajani

Italy' funding for the relief agency for Palestinians (UNWRA) remains frozen pending a United Nations probe of Israel's claims that 12 staff members were involved in the deadly 7 October cross-border attack that triggered its devastating five-month-old war with Hamas.

"Funding to UNWRA, the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, remains suspended," Tajani said on Monday.

"They (Italy's funds) will not be released until there is clarification and any participation in terrorist activity by employees of that organization (UNWRA) is ruled out," Tajani stated.

Tajani was speaking to reporters after the launch of the Italy-led 'Food for Gaza' initiative with the UN World Food Programme, UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Italy is among 16 countries that paused funds to UNWRA after Israel accused at least 12 of its staff of involvement in the 7 October Hamas cross-border attack in which the group killed around 1,200 people and abducted over 200.

Sweden and Canada said at the weekend they will resume aid payments to UNRWA. The UN has warned that a quarter of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million population is on the brink of famine and children are starving to death.

Tag
Italy UNRWA Tajani aid
