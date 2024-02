Italy's overseas aid agency has okayed a 5 million euro contribution for the Global Partnership for Education fund as part of a 25 million euro pledge for the period- 2021-2025, AICS wrote Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Newly approved 5MEUR funding from #CooperazioneItaliana (AICS) to @Global Project for Education as part of Italy's 25 million euro pledge for 2021-2025," read the tweet.

"Half of the contribution will be dedicated to girls’ education in Africa," the tweet added.