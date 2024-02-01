Cerca nel sito
 
Italy's parliament to quiz Tajani on chained detainee Ilaria Salis amid row with Hungary

01 febbraio 2024 | 16.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's parliament to quiz Tajani on chained detainee Ilaria Salis amid row with Hungary

Lawmakers are set to question foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani on jailed antifascist activist Illaria Salis, whose shackled and handcuffed court appearance on Monday sparked a diplomatic rift with Hungary after official protests by Italy's government.

MPs will question Tajani on the Salis case on 8 February at 10.30 local time while Senators will grill him at 12.30, according to parliamentary relations minister Luca Ciriani's press office.

Italy's rightwing premier Giorgia Meloni held phone talks with her far-right Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban late Wednesday about Salis, after the foreign ministry summoned Hungary's deputy ambassador to protest the elementary school teacher's "degrading and humiliating treatment".

Tajani has asked his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto for "alternative conditions to jail" for Salis, who is due to go on trial on 24 May for attacking several neonazis in Budapest last February.

Salis, 39, has been imprisoned for almost a year in conditions she alleges are insanitary and in breach of EU norms - claims denied by Hungary's government.

The foreign ministry has also asked for the charges against Salis to be translated into Italian and for Salis’ legal defence to have access to a video of the alleged incidents on 11 February last year.

Salis has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and risks 24 years in jail if convicted, according to her lawyer, Eugenio Losco.

Hungarian prosecutors have requested 11 years in prison for Salis.

Salis is charged with assaulting participants during Hungary's annual Day of Honour commemorations, when dozens of neonazis pay mark the failed escape bid from Budapest by Nazi forces and Hungarian soldiers during the Red Army's siege of the city in 1945.

Ilaria Salis Tajani parliament questions
