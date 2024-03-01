Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Marzo 2024
Italy's support for Ukraine not 'aggression' against Russia

01 marzo 2024 | 14.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's support for Ukraine not 'aggression' against Russia

Italy's unwavering support for Ukraine "is not an act of aggression against Russia" and does not envision the deployment of troops to the embattled country, the government has reaffirmed.

"There are no plans to send military personnel to Ukraine," Tajani told the Quotidiano Nazionale daily in an interview on Friday.

"We support Ukraine because we want it to remain independent, but we are not at war with Russia," he underlined.

Italy's aid to Ukraine "is primarily political, financial and in support of its defence, not an act of aggression against Russia," said Tajani.

Earlier this week, the government reaffirmed Italy's full commitment to Ukraine but ruled out sending European or Nato ground troops to help it fight Russia after France's president Emmanuel Macron appeared to hint at the possibility.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022 and has made recent battlefield gains in the war after a failed counter-offensive by Kiev last year and acute ammunition shortages amid a months-long delay in a US military package which is currently stalled in Congress.

