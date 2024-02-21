Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy's Tajani 'a friend of Israel' - Bar

21 febbraio 2024 | 15.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani
Foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has shown himself to be "a friend of Israel" during - and before - the 138-day-old war with Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, according to ambassador Alon Bar.

"Antonio Tajani is a friend of Israel," Bar told Radio Rai 1's Ping Pong programme on Wednesday.

"He demonstrated his friendship both in deeds and in words, before the war, also over other issues, and during the war," Bar continued.

"We must listen carefully to what he tells us," Bar stated.

Bar was responding to a question on a recent comment by Tajani that Israel's offensive in Gaza which has killed over 29,000 Palestinians is a "disproportionate reaction" to Hamas' 7 October cross-border raid in which 1,200 people died and over 200 were abducted.

Bar said he agreed Israel must focus on reducing the number of civilian victims by boosting the humanitarian aid reaching Palestinans in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

However, Bar claimed that Hamas was "violently" trying to prevent this outcome.

"But on the other hand, Hamas is targeting civilians and using them as human shields, trying to violently prevent civilians' access to humanitarian aid," Bar said.

"It's a difficult situation," Bar underlined.

In recent weeks the amount of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip has has increased, Bar said.

However, the United Nations World Food Programme halted "life-saving" food deliveries to northern Gaza on Tuesday until conditions allow safe distribution.

The war-ravaged Gaza Strip is "hanging by a thread" amid a dire humanitarian crisis with millions homeless and a quarter of the population starving, according to the UN, which has warned of famine since December.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Tajani Israel Hamas war friend
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, voragine al Vomero: inghiottite 2 auto
News to go
Cosmetica Italia: 15 miliardi di euro fatturato 2023
News to go
Truffe on line, l'allarme Consob: "Occhio a chi promette facili guadagni"
News to go
Cure sanitarie essenziali in Italia: al top Veneto, Emilia Romagna e Toscana
News to go
Giulio Regeni, al via processo a quattro 007 egiziani
News to go
Ex Ilva, a giorni saranno nominati i commissari straordinari
News to go
La moglie di Navalny: "E' stato avvelenato con il Novichok"
News to go
Agenzia delle Entrate, controlli sul 2020: lettere ai contribuenti
News to go
Partite Iva, novità su tasse e rate
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news
News to go
Navalny, Berlino: "Mosca deve consegnare il corpo"
News to go
Assegno di inclusione a 480mila famiglie: importo medio 620 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza