Italy's thriving biotech sector 'a driving force for growth'

Italy's expanding biotechnology industry is already a major "driving force" in the growth of key economic sectors, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday as an internationalisation rountable got underway.

“With more than 800 companies, 14 thousand employees, over 13 billion in turnover and a strong R&D component, the Italian biotechnology sector is experiencing a phase of remarkable development and constitutes an important driving force for growth in sectors with increasingly high added value”, Tajani stated.

The biotech industry rountable "reflects the attention that the Italian government attaches to the international development of innovative supply chains and emerging technologies, within the framework of growth diplomacy”, Tajani underlined.

The roundtable aims to forge strategies and make recommendations aimed at bolstering the entire national sector, according a foreign ministry statement.

High-level representatives from Italian industry, the higher education and research ministries, trade agency ICE, research centres, companies including Genenta and Bristol Myers Squibb, trade associations and the financial world are attending the event.

The rountable follows an emerging biotechnologies conference held at the foreign ministry on 14 November, the statement said.