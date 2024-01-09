Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS
SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy's thriving biotech sector 'a driving force for growth'

09 gennaio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's thriving biotech sector 'a driving force for growth'

Italy's expanding biotechnology industry is already a major "driving force" in the growth of key economic sectors, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday as an internationalisation rountable got underway.

“With more than 800 companies, 14 thousand employees, over 13 billion in turnover and a strong R&D component, the Italian biotechnology sector is experiencing a phase of remarkable development and constitutes an important driving force for growth in sectors with increasingly high added value”, Tajani stated.

The biotech industry rountable "reflects the attention that the Italian government attaches to the international development of innovative supply chains and emerging technologies, within the framework of growth diplomacy”, Tajani underlined.

The roundtable aims to forge strategies and make recommendations aimed at bolstering the entire national sector, according a foreign ministry statement.

High-level representatives from Italian industry, the higher education and research ministries, trade agency ICE, research centres, companies including Genenta and Bristol Myers Squibb, trade associations and the financial world are attending the event.

The rountable follows an emerging biotechnologies conference held at the foreign ministry on 14 November, the statement said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy government biotechnology industry internationalisation roundtable
Vedi anche
Guerra a Gaza, Blinken in Israele da Netanyahu: ultime news
News to go
Risparmio, in Italia il 5% delle famiglie possiede il 46% della ricchezza
News to go
2024, compleanno a cifra tonda per molti vip
News to go
Acca Larenzia, condanna bipartisan per saluti romani
News to go
Scabbia nel Regno Unito, scatta l'allarme
News to go
Influenza, oltre 10 milioni di italiani a letto
News to go
Terremoto in Italia, Ingv: "Nel 2023 oltre 16mila eventi sismici"
News to go
Israele, proteste davanti a Knesset: "Governo si dimetta"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Bonus bollette 2024, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Inverno vero sull'Italia, temperature in picchiata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza