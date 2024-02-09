Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:28
Italy's ties with United Kingdom 'excellent'

09 febbraio 2024 | 15.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's ties with United Kingdom 'excellent'

Italy wants to deepen its political ties and cement its "excellent" relations with with the United Kingdom, the foreign ministry said Friday as undersecretary Giorgio Silli wrapped up a two-day visit to London.

"The visit was an opportunity to strengthen the excellent relations with the UK and to deepen political exchanges with a highly relevant partner on topics of common interest," said a foreign ministry statement.

During Silli's talks at the Home Office (interior ministry) with immigration and borders undersecretary Tom Pursglove, the pair reviewed the European Union Settlement Scheme, said the statement.

The over 500,000 Italians resident in the UK who are registred with the EU settled status scheme guaranteeing them the right to remain there following Brexit is the third largest European community to benefit from the scheme, the statement noted.

Talks between Silli and Americas and Caribbean undersecretary David Rutley at the UK Foreign Office looked at the political situation in Latin America, especially in Central America and the Caribbean, including "the most recent developments in countries such as Nicaragua, Guyana, Cuba and Guatemala," the statement said.

"In this regard, the two undersecretaries agreed on the importance of maintaining high attention on an area of strategic interest for Italy and the UK," the statement underlined.

Silli's visit also gave British government representatives the opportunity "to express interest" in Italy's recently unveiled 'Mattei' Plan for Africa, the statement conluded. The blueprint is aimed at boosting the continent's development and curbing migration through economic partnerships, especially in the energy sector.

