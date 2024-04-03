Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 19:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Ivory Coast key energy, security partner for Italy

03 aprile 2024 | 18.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella
Italy's president Sergio Mattarella

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with the Ivory Coast, which it views as a key partner in the energy and security fields, president Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday after talks with Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara.

"In recent years our dialogue has grown intensively and we intend it to expand further, because Italy considers the Ivory Coast a partner of primary importance," Mattarella stated.

During their talks, Mattarella and Ouattara looked at boosting the number of Italian companies operating in the Ivory Coast "including in the cocoa sector, in which the Ivory Coast is one of the world's leading players," Mattarella stated.

Italy and the Ivory Coast are already cooperating extensively in the energy sector, Mattarella noted.

"We have a great collaboration," he said.

Italian major Eni and Ivory Coast's state oil company Petroci have discovered "two very large deposits" that will allow the West African country to play a leading role in future energy supply, Mattarella said.

"The discovery and start over the past year of (oil and gas) production of the (giant) Baleine field, which was joined by the Calao field, is really important, and we intend to expand cooperation to other sectors and areas," Mattarella added.

Mattarella and Ouattara shared "concern" at the deteriorating political and security situation in Africa's Sahel region, made worse by weakening regional cooperation in West Africa (amid a spate of military coups), he said.

"We greatly appreciate the Ivory Coast's crucial role in regional stability...and we will support it and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) during this crisis," Mattarella underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mattarella Ouattara Ivory Coast Italy ties
Vedi anche
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza