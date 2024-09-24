Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Japan, 5.8 magnitude earthquake, tsunami warning for islands south of Tokyo withdrawn

24 settembre 2024 | 10.22
Redazione Adnkronos
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued, and then lifted, a temporary tsunami warning for the Izu and Ogasawara Islands, south of Tokyo, following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck an area near Torishima Island in the Pacific Ocean. The agency lifted the warning at 11 a.m. local time, after tidal variations subsided, according to Japanese television channel NHK. A few hours earlier, the agency had forecast one-meter waves and asked people to stay away from coastal areas. The earthquake struck at 8:14 a.m. local time near Torishima Island and at a depth of 19 kilometers, according to the agency's website.

in Evidenza