Japan, over 95 thousand centenarians, almost 90% are women

There are over 95 thousand Japanese people who are over 100 years old, most of whom, almost 90%, are women. This is what emerges from data released today by the Tokyo government. As of September 1, a note from the Ministry of Health reads, 95,119 centenarians were registered in Japan, 2,980 more than the previous year. Of these, the data speak of 83,958 women and 11,161 men. Furthermore, as reported by the Gerontology Research Group, the oldest person in the world lives in Japan. This is Tomiko Itooka, born May 23, 1908, who is 116 years old. The Interior Ministry reports that Itooka lives in a nursing home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

Confirming the trend of an aging population, the note from the Ministry of Health also indicates that the number of over-65s has reached a record level of 36.25 million, equal to 29.3 percent of the Japanese population. The latest demographic data released by the Tokyo government recorded a total population of 124 million people, a decrease of 595,000 units compared to the previous report.