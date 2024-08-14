Japan: Prime Minister Kishida towards farewell, 'I will not run for party leadership'

Fumio Kishida takes a step back. The Japanese Prime Minister has announced that he will not run for re-election as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in September, which has been in power almost continuously for decades in Japan. In a press conference, Kyodo news agency reported, he described the decision as "a first step in making the public understand that the party has changed."

His decision, Japanese media point out, means that Japan will soon have a new prime minister. Kishida, prime minister since 2021 with a popularity marred by a series of scandals involving the political force, stressed how the party's deputies "should work in unison" under the leadership of a new leader to restore Japanese confidence in politics. And face the challenges that arise for the Land of the Rising Sun, from the declining birth rate to the strengthening of defense capabilities. But he did not say a word about who he would like as his successor.