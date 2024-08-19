Japan, race for Kishida succession, former Economic Security Minister in the running

The race to succeed Fumio Kishida as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) kicks off in Japan. Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi is the first to formally announce his candidacy after Prime Minister Kishida announced he would not run for re-election in September.

Kobayashi, who turns 50 in November, enjoys the support of the relatively younger MPs, Kyodo news agency points out, and makes no secret of not being a 'familiar face'. "I want to make a new LDP, create a society where people can dream and have hope, and push Japan to lead the world," he said. "The LDP is serious about change."

According to Kyodo, the 67-year-old former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba (leading in the polls according to a survey by the same agency), and the 63-year-old Sanae Takaichi, who replaced Kobayashi, are preparing to run for leadership of the party that has been in power almost continuously for decades in Japan.

Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, former environment minister and son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, said yesterday that he is "seriously considering" running. Another name that is circulating insistently is that of 61-year-old Taro Kono, former head of diplomacy and now minister for Digital. Yoko Kamikawa, 71, foreign minister in the Kishida government, would like to become prime minister.

The LDP's announcement on the date of the presidential race, expected to be held on September 27, is expected in the next few hours. To participate, the support of at least 20 deputies is needed. The next general election is scheduled for 2025.