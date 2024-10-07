Japan, retouched photo for the Ishiba government, the admission after the social storm

Retouched photo. And first 'scandal' for the Shigeru Ishiba government. The Tokyo executive was forced to admit, after ending up in the social storm, that they had retouched his first official photo. And to have done so to make those present appear perfect. Or rather less scruffy in their clothing. Starting with the 67-year-old Ishiba.

In the original shot published by the Kyodo agency, the most attentive Japanese noticed, there are obvious 'problems' with the shirts worn under the tights, not impeccably, by Ishiba and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani. And, among other things, also with the way the trousers were worn. Everything becomes perfect in the official photo released by the Prime Minister's Office. An "inappropriate, wrong-sized" government, they unleashed on social media.

Yesterday, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged that the image, taken on Thursday after the first government meeting, had been 'optimized', that it had "undergone minor modifications" before being handed over to Japan's political history. Having just obtained the post of Prime Minister, last Tuesday after Fumio Kishida's farewell to the top of the Ldp, Ishiba promised early parliamentary elections on October 27.