Japan, special alert for typhoon Shanshan: 3 dead and country in chaos

Typhoon Shanshan is hitting Japan, causing 3 deaths so far and sending much of the country into chaos. The typhoon made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture, in the southern part of Kyushu Island, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency, which issued a rare "special alert" for wind gusts of up to 250 km per hour accompanying the heavy rain with risk of landslides and floods.

Level 4 evacuation orders have been sent to areas of Kagoshima, Miyazaki, Oita, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Ehime, Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and Mie.

In the city of Misato, in Miyazaki Prefecture, 793 millimeters of rain have fallen in the past 48 hours: 1.4 times the amount recorded on average in the entire month of August.

The victims are 3 people - two elderly people and a 30-year-old man - who were part of a family from Gamagori, in the heart of Japan. The typhoon has caused massive blackouts and currently more than 250,000 homes are without electricity. According to data released by broadcaster NHK, more than 30 people were injured in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures.

The emergency situation has caused the cancellation of more than 500 flights, with consequences for more than 30,000 passengers, and has also led to the suspension of high-speed trains: in the coming hours, the Tokaido Shinkansen, which runs between Mishima and Nagoya stations, will not be running. Trains will be reduced between Nagoya and Tokyo.

Prominent factories were also closed in several parts of the country: Toyota and Nissan closed their plants on Aug. 29.