Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 09:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan, special alert for typhoon Shanshan: 3 dead and country in chaos

29 agosto 2024 | 09.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Typhoon Shanshan is hitting Japan, causing 3 deaths so far and sending much of the country into chaos. The typhoon made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture, in the southern part of Kyushu Island, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency, which issued a rare "special alert" for wind gusts of up to 250 km per hour accompanying the heavy rain with risk of landslides and floods.

Level 4 evacuation orders have been sent to areas of Kagoshima, Miyazaki, Oita, Kumamoto, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Ehime, Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and Mie.

In the city of Misato, in Miyazaki Prefecture, 793 millimeters of rain have fallen in the past 48 hours: 1.4 times the amount recorded on average in the entire month of August.

The victims are 3 people - two elderly people and a 30-year-old man - who were part of a family from Gamagori, in the heart of Japan. The typhoon has caused massive blackouts and currently more than 250,000 homes are without electricity. According to data released by broadcaster NHK, more than 30 people were injured in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures.

The emergency situation has caused the cancellation of more than 500 flights, with consequences for more than 30,000 passengers, and has also led to the suspension of high-speed trains: in the coming hours, the Tokaido Shinkansen, which runs between Mishima and Nagoya stations, will not be running. Trains will be reduced between Nagoya and Tokyo.

Prominent factories were also closed in several parts of the country: Toyota and Nissan closed their plants on Aug. 29.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
hitting Japan special alert Giappone special
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza