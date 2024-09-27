Japan, the Ishiba era begins, the veteran who wants to redefine the alliance with the US/Adnkronos

Shigeru Ishiba is preparing to become the next Prime Minister of Japan. The former defense minister emerged victorious from the vote for leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has been in power almost continuously for decades in Japan. Ishiba won the runoff, with 215 votes decreeing the defeat of Sanae Takaichi, the economic security minister who would have become the first female prime minister but stopped at 194 preferences, according to the Kyodo news agency.

After Fumio Kishida's resignation on August 14 following a series of scandals that engulfed the party, nine candidates ran for the LDP leadership, a record. Former Minister of Defense and Agriculture, and former secretary general of the party, 67-year-old Ishiba had already made four other attempts to climb to the top of the LDP.

A veteran of politics, who entered Parliament at the age of 29 - the Wall Street Journal reconstructs - with a father who was governor of Tottori Prefecture and then a deputy and a Christian mother, he was baptized at 18 and is known for his views on the alliance with the US, which he sees as 'asymmetric'.

He will have to manage the challenges in the economic field. He has promised to focus on renewable energy. He is in favor of creating an Asian security bloc, NATO-style, to counter China and North Korea. Whose "provocative actions", together with those of Russia - highlights the Japanese press - continue to represent a threat to Japan.

A supporter of Taiwan's democracy (a de facto independent island that for Beijing is a "rebel province" to be "reunified"), in a context of continuous challenges in the region, he will have to manage relations with Washington, with a new president of the United States after the November vote, convinced of the need to reshape what he considers an unequal alliance with the US. He has written in black and white, in a text published in August, that he "does not believe that Japan is yet a truly independent nation." The country hosts about 55,000 US troops.

The term of office as president of the LDP is for three years. An extraordinary session of Parliament, where the party's dominance remains, is scheduled for October 1 to appoint the new prime minister. General elections must be held by October 2025.

For Ishiba, observers point out, the challenge will be to convince the public that the party is heading in a completely new direction. "I will protect Japan," he promised in recent days, after speculating among other things that US bases should be converted into joint US-Japan bases.

"You don't have to play golf with Trump or go to Trump Tower," he told the WSJ in 2018. "It's important for them to think that Japan is formidable and we have to have cards to play."