The explosion of a US bomb, probably dropped during World War II, forced the closure of a regional airport in Japan, after the device exploded on a runway in Miyazaki, on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu. The explosion led to the cancellation of all 87 flights scheduled for today.

The detonation took place around 8 am and, according to Miyazaki Airport, caused a crater about 7 meters long, 4 meters wide and 1 meter deep. Flights are expected to resume tomorrow morning.