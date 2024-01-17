Jordan 'a strategic partner' - Italy

Key Middle East player Jordan "is a regional strategic partner", foreign minister Antonio Tajani told his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Hsfadi in phone talks on Wednesday.
"Jordan is a strategic regional partner," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter after the phoed talks).
"I underlined the importance of coordinating humanitarian aid and promoting de-escalation in Gaza," the tweet added.
The tweet referred Israel's 103-day-old war against Hamas, following the Palestinian group's deadly rampage and hostage-taking in Israel on 7 October, which has heightened tensions in the region.
Despite the current war, the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians can only come to a permanent end with the creation of a Palestinian state, Tajani said.
"Only a two-state political solution can bring peace and security to the region, the tweet concluded.