Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Jordan 'a strategic partner' - Italy

17 gennaio 2024 | 18.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Key Middle East player Jordan "is a regional strategic partner", foreign minister Antonio Tajani told his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Hsfadi in phone talks on Wednesday.

"Jordan is a strategic regional partner," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter after the phoed talks).

"I underlined the importance of coordinating humanitarian aid and promoting de-escalation in Gaza," the tweet added.

The tweet referred Israel's 103-day-old war against Hamas, following the Palestinian group's deadly rampage and hostage-taking in Israel on 7 October, which has heightened tensions in the region.

Despite the current war, the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians can only come to a permanent end with the creation of a Palestinian state, Tajani said.

"Only a two-state political solution can bring peace and security to the region, the tweet concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Jordan Tajani Hsfadi phone talks
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Meloni: "Da Ue arrivate risposte"
News to go
Giustizia, Nordio: "Avanti su separazione carriere"
News to go
Kate in ospedale a Londra per intervento chirurgico
News to go
Mottarone, al via udienza preliminare per crollo funivia
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Attenzione alle relazioni tossiche"
News to go
Sinner vola al terzo turno degli Australian Open
News to go
Treccani, 'underdog' e 'armocromista' tra le nuove parole
News to go
Sanità e viaggi della speranza, la fuga al Nord per curarsi vale 4,25 miliardi
News to go
A Paola Cortellesi la Lupa Capitolina
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Può avere la meglio"
News to go
Napoli, 12 arresti per droga nel rione Sanità
News to go
Israele-Hamas, "oltre 24mila morti da inizio guerra nella Striscia di Gaza"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza