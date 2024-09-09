Jordan, over 5 million to the polls tomorrow for parliamentary elections

More than five million voters (5,115,219 to be exact), with 52.6 percent women, will go to the polls in Jordan tomorrow to directly elect 138 deputies to the twentieth Parliament of the Hashemite Kingdom, which will remain in office for the next four years. These are particularly significant elections because they are the first since constitutional amendments were passed and new electoral and political party laws were adopted in 2020, based on the plan developed by the Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System. That is, to propose reforms aimed at improving governance and increasing the participation of young people and women, who must be allocated a quota within parties. So much so that, among the innovations introduced, there is the lowering of the age for candidacy from 30 to 25 years, the eight seats added to the Chamber, and the introduction of a mixed electoral system. The last elections were in fact held in Jordan in November 2020.

The political modernization plan desired by the Jordanian King has led to the emergence of new political formations, and there are 1,623 candidates in total. The thirty-one registered parties can be divided into three main groups. The Islamists, for example, are dominated by the Islamic Action Front, founded as the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in 1992. It is Jordan's most established and best-organized party, having dominated the political scene since 1989, although its strength has waned in recent years.

Then there are the left-wing parties, a collection of socialist and Arab nationalist factions, many of which are extensions of pan-Arab transnational parties and movements from other countries, as the Washington Institute points out. The third group is the one that includes conservative and establishment parties, but also former government officials and tribal figures who, while previously choosing to run as independents, have created political parties with the new party and election laws.

The one constant, with respect to the candidates, is voter skepticism. In fact, a recent poll showed that only 34 percent of eligible voters expressed high or moderate confidence in Parliament, while this figure drops to 31 percent when it comes to confidence in political parties.