Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Judges Uphold Death Penalty, South Carolina Towards First Execution in 13 Years

13 settembre 2024 | 15.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The South Carolina Supreme Court has refused to overturn the death sentence of Freddie Owens, who will be given a lethal injection on September 20 at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. His will be the first death penalty to be carried out in the state in 13 years, since the last one dates back to May 2011.

As Nbc explains, the judges unanimously rejected two requests from defense attorneys, according to which the court should have evaluated new information on the case, useful for sentencing Owens to life in prison. But the judges ruled that there were no "exceptional circumstances" necessary to allow the defendant another appeal.

Owens, 46, was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of convenience store clerk Irene Graves in Greenville. Co-defendant Steven Golden testified that Owens shot Graves in the head because he was unable to open the safe. Surveillance camera footage did not clearly show the dynamics of the shooting and the weapon was never found.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Carolina condanna a morte di Freddie Owens corte suprema della Carolina pena capitale pena di morte
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza