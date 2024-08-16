Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Kashmir, September 18 to the vote: first time in 10 years and since revocation of autonomy

16 agosto 2024 | 16.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Jammu and Kashmir goes to the polls. India has announced plans for local elections, considered crucial by observers, scheduled to begin on September 18. They are the first since 2014, the first since the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided in August 2019 to cancel the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The elections will be held in three phases, in 90 constituencies, to end on October 1, after the first round on September 18 and the second on September 25. According to official data, there are about 8.7 million eligible voters to vote to elect a local executive (with very limited autonomy).

The announcement comes after the Indian Supreme Court last December upheld the legitimacy of the Modi government's decision to revoke the special status for Indian-administered Kashmir, with a Muslim-majority population, to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution, and ordered the calling of elections by 30 September.

Analysts and local politicians, highlights the BBC, point out how in Jammu and Kashmir there is still strong anger against Modi's BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) party.

The entire Kashmir region is at the center of a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan that has been going on since 1947. The two countries have fought over Kashmir two of the three wars that have broken out since their birth as independent states.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
goes to the polls Jammu e Kashmir the vote September 18
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza