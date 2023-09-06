Kazakhstan 'key partner' in Central Asia

Resource-rich Kazakhstan is a "key partner" for Italy in Central Asia, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted after talks on Tuesday in Astana with premier Alikhan Smailov and other top officials.

"Kazakhstan is a key partner in Central Asia. The marriage between Italian industry and Kazakh natural resources will achieve excellent results for both countries," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Italy is looking at Central Asia with growing interest, also due to the consequences of the war in Ukraine, Tajani said ahead of his visit.

"It is a priority for Italy to establish a strategic partnership with those countries and to seize the great opportunities offered by Kazakhstan to our companies," a foreign ministry statement cited Tajani as saying.