06 settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:35
India cambia nome per G20, inviti a leader a nome del presidente di Bharat

Incidente Brandizzo, fratello vittima: "Video parla, si è fatto autogiustizia"

Grecia, passeggero in ritardo tenta di salire su traghetto ma lo spingono giù: morto - Video

Dl Caivano, commissario straordinario e Daspo urbano dai 14 anni: la bozza

Strage Cutro, il perito della Procura: "Da Frontex informazioni fuorvianti"

Meccanotecnica Umbra, addio al presidente Alberto Pacifici

Tempesta Daniel flagella Grecia, Turchia e Bulgaria: vittime e dispersi

Emanuela Orlandi, il fratello Pietro: "Parole Amato importanti, ora Commissione"

MotoGp, Bagnaia: "Spero nell'ok dei medici per correre a Misano"

Assegno unico, Bordignon (Forum famiglie): "Alleanza Inps per essere più vicini a famiglie"

Incendio aeroporto Catania, 7 indagati tra cui vertici scalo

Palermo, firmato protocollo sicurezza

Temi caldi
Speciali

Kazakhstan 'key partner' in Central Asia

06 settembre 2023 | 14.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kazakh premier Alikan Smailov
Kazakh premier Alikan Smailov

Resource-rich Kazakhstan is a "key partner" for Italy in Central Asia, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted after talks on Tuesday in Astana with premier Alikhan Smailov and other top officials.

"Kazakhstan is a key partner in Central Asia. The marriage between Italian industry and Kazakh natural resources will achieve excellent results for both countries," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Italy is looking at Central Asia with growing interest, also due to the consequences of the war in Ukraine, Tajani said ahead of his visit.

"It is a priority for Italy to establish a strategic partnership with those countries and to seize the great opportunities offered by Kazakhstan to our companies," a foreign ministry statement cited Tajani as saying.

