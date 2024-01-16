Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 21:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan's president Tokayev in official visit to Italy, Vatican

16 gennaio 2024 | 20.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kazakhstan's president Tokayev in official visit to Italy, Vatican

Energy-rich Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is paying an official visit to Italy and the Vatican on Thursday and Friday aimed at deepening political and economic ties, Adnkronos has learned.

Tokayev will kick off his visit with talks on Thursday with Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella, and with Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni, according to sources.

The talks are expected to bolster bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Italy and to look at new areas of mutual interest and cooperation, according to the sources.

Together with foreign minister Antonio Tajani, Tokayev will take part in a round table on Kazakhstan-Italy investments on Thursday at the foreign ministry and will hold meetings there with top managers from leading Italian companies.

Tokayev and Tajani will give opening addresses at the roundtable, which is aimed at catalysing bilateral economic relations and exploring investment opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev will have an audience with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican and is also slated to visit the headquarters in Rome of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN World Food Program (WFP).

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Kazakhstan Toykayev Italy Vatican visit
Vedi anche
News to go
A Paola Cortellesi la Lupa Capitolina
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Può avere la meglio"
News to go
Napoli, 12 arresti per droga nel rione Sanità
News to go
Israele-Hamas, "oltre 24mila morti da inizio guerra nella Striscia di Gaza"
News to go
Mourinho non è più l'allenatore della Roma
News to go
Usa, Trump vince caucus Iowa
News to go
Oxfam: dal 2020 i 5 uomini più ricchi al mondo hanno più che raddoppiato le proprie fortune
News to go
Meteo, in arrivo pioggia e aria artica: le previsioni
News to go
Caso Ferragni, gli influencer: "Sì alle regole ma non siamo editori"
News to go
Ia, l'impatto sui posti di lavoro
News to go
Ex-Ilva, si lavora a divorzio 'consensuale' da Mittal
News to go
E' il Blue Monday, il giorno più triste dell'anno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza