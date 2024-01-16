Kazakhstan's president Tokayev in official visit to Italy, Vatican

Energy-rich Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is paying an official visit to Italy and the Vatican on Thursday and Friday aimed at deepening political and economic ties, Adnkronos has learned.

Tokayev will kick off his visit with talks on Thursday with Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella, and with Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni, according to sources.

The talks are expected to bolster bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Italy and to look at new areas of mutual interest and cooperation, according to the sources.

Together with foreign minister Antonio Tajani, Tokayev will take part in a round table on Kazakhstan-Italy investments on Thursday at the foreign ministry and will hold meetings there with top managers from leading Italian companies.

Tokayev and Tajani will give opening addresses at the roundtable, which is aimed at catalysing bilateral economic relations and exploring investment opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev will have an audience with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican and is also slated to visit the headquarters in Rome of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN World Food Program (WFP).