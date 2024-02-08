Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:11
Keep up efforts for rapid release of Israeli hostages, humanitarian aid to Palestinans, Italy tells Egypt

08 febbraio 2024 | 10.45
Keep up efforts for rapid release of Israeli hostages, humanitarian aid to Palestinans, Italy tells Egypt

Four months after the "dramatic" abduction of over 200 Israelis during a deadly cross-border rampage by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Italy has renewed its call for the swift release of scores of hostages still held in Gaza and for continued humanitarian aid to civilians in the blockaded coastal strip.

"Prime minister Giorgia Meloni had further phone talks this evening with (key player) Egypt's president (Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi)," Meloni's office said in a statement late on Wednesday.

In the phone call, Meloni and Sisi reviewed the current situation in the Middle East, according to the statement.

"Four months after the dramatic capture of the (Israeli) hostages on 7 October, while confirming the need to keep up humanitarian aid efforts (in Gaza), the Italian government reaffirmed its keen hope for their prompt release," said the statement.

Meloni and Sisi's conversation was part of regular phone contacts centred on follow-up to the Italy-Africa Summit in late January, especially implementation of projects within Italy's long-awaited 5.5 billion euro 'Mattei Plan for Africa'.

The 'Mattei' plan is aimed at boosting economic ties and making Italy an energy hub for Europe and curbing immigration.

Egypt is one of the pilot countries for the plan, which is named after Italian major ENI's founder, Enrico Mattei and based on 'non-predatory' partnerships, Meloni and other members of the government have said.

Tag
Meloni al Sisi phone talks Israel Hamas war hostages aid
in Evidenza