Kiev forces raid Russia's Belgorod region, one civilian killed and two others injured

Ukrainian forces raid the Russian region of Belgorod. One person was killed and two other civilians, a man and a woman, were injured, local authorities said. The city of Shebekino, just across the border, was targeted, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on Telegram. A public building was also damaged. The Russian Defense Ministry announced this morning that it had shot down a Ukrainian drone overnight over the Belgorod region, south of Kursk, two more off another border region, Bryansk, to the north, and three over Crimea.