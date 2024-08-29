Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Kiev forces raid Russia's Belgorod region, one civilian killed and two others injured

29 agosto 2024 | 11.44
Ukrainian forces raid the Russian region of Belgorod. One person was killed and two other civilians, a man and a woman, were injured, local authorities said. The city of Shebekino, just across the border, was targeted, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on Telegram. A public building was also damaged. The Russian Defense Ministry announced this morning that it had shot down a Ukrainian drone overnight over the Belgorod region, south of Kursk, two more off another border region, Bryansk, to the north, and three over Crimea.

