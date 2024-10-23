Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

King Charles arrives in Samoa, will chair Commonwealth meeting

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

King Charles has arrived in Samoa for a four-day state visit, during which he will chair a meeting of Commonwealth presidents and prime ministers for the first time. Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa welcomed the King and Queen Camilla at Faleolo International Airport, where a red carpet had been rolled out despite strong winds. The King and Queen, who yesterday concluded their six-day tour of Australia, posted a message on social media saying they were "looking forward" to arriving in Samoa and experiencing the "warmth" of the country's ancient traditions. The tweet contained a few words in Samoan which can be translated as "I look forward to meeting the Samoan people".

The King, as Head of the Commonwealth, will formally open the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on the theme "A Resilient Common Future", which will also be attended by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Charles replaced Queen Elizabeth II during the last meeting hosted by Rwanda in 2022 and will be joined in Samoa by Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The meeting will also discuss climate change, a topic very dear to the King's heart, but very close to home for Samoa - a small country in the south-central Pacific Ocean made up of an archipelago of nine islands - very vulnerable to sea level rise.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
primo ministro riunione Commonwealth Isole Cook popolo samoano
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza