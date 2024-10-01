Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Kishida government resigns, diet elects Ishiba as new Premier

01 ottobre 2024 | 08.56
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Japanese Diet today elected Shigeru Ishiba as the new prime minister immediately after the meeting of the outgoing executive in which the members of Fumio Kishida's cabinet announced their resignations after having paid a warm tribute to the outgoing prime minister for about three years. On Friday, Ishiba had been chosen as leader of the majority Liberal Democratic Party to replace Kishida, who announced his resignation in August.

Ishiba, 67, narrowly defeated economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in a runoff, who had hoped to become Japan's first female prime minister. In the next few hours, Ishiba, who previously also held the position of agriculture minister, will announce the members of his cabinet, which will then have to be approved by Emperor Naruhito.

