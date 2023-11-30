Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:25 Bankitalia, Panetta: "Rilancio Italia passa da investimenti e produttività"

12:21 X Factor, Morgan: "Per Fiorello io alla finale? Non ne so nulla"

11:51 Ascolti tv, Io Canto Generation vince prima serata mercoledì 29 novembre

11:51 Gaza, tregua con Hamas estesa di un giorno: le condizioni di Israele

11:42 Papa Francesco: "La Chiesa è donna, va smaschilizzata"

11:25 Lavoro, a ottobre +27mila occupati. Tasso disoccupazione sale al +7,8%

11:14 Kissinger, Meloni: "Lucido punto di riferimento". Quando 'sparì' a Washington per vederlo

10:57 Clima, per 90% italiani cambiamento è minaccia per salute globale

10:53 Sport, Bracco: "Risorsa per prevenire il disagio giovanile e volano di sviluppo e inclusione"

10:50 Cosmoprof torna nel marzo 2024, a Bologna la fiera dedicata all'industria beauty

10:18 Porti, da comitato gestione Adsp Tirreno Centro-Settentrionale ok 3a nota variazione bilancio

10:18 MotoGp, Marquez operato al braccio per sindrome compartimentale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Kissinger 'a friend of Italy' and 'pillar of diplomacy' - Tajani

30 novembre 2023 | 11.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Former US secretary of state and national security adviser Henry Kissinger
Former US secretary of state and national security adviser Henry Kissinger

Late US secretary of state and national security adviser Henry Kissinger was "a friend of Italy" and a "pillar of diplomacy", Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted Thursday after the legendary statesman's death aged 100.

"I want to remember Kissinger, Nobel peace prize winner, as a friend of Italy and a convinced supporter of transatlantic relations," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"A pillar of diplomacy, young people will learn from his writings the art of dialogue and negotiation, always for the good of global equilibriums," Tajani went on.

Kissinger died at his home in the US state of Connecticut, his geopolitical consulting firm, Kissinger Associates Inc. said in a statement. No mention was made of the circumstances.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Kissinger tweet Italy friendship
Vedi anche
Usa, morto Henry Kissinger: ex segretario di Stato Usa
News to go
Cina e polmoniti nei bambini, in Italia nessun allarme
News to go
Stupro Caivano, mamma vittima scrive al Papa
News to go
Giovani sempre più connessi e isolati: l'indagine
News to go
Ocse: frena la crescita in Italia, nel 2023 e nel 2024 solo +0,7
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Papa Francesco, come sta: ultime news sullo stato di salute
News to go
Grecia-Gb, lite per marmi Partenone: Sunak cancella incontro con Mitsotakis
News to go
Ucraina nella Nato, Stoltenberg: "Traguardo più vicino che mai"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Da Ue via libera a pagamento quarta rata"
News to go
Polmoniti nei bambini, boom di casi anche in Francia
News to go
Bollette, niente proroga al mercato tutelato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza