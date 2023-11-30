Kissinger 'a friend of Italy' and 'pillar of diplomacy' - Tajani

Late US secretary of state and national security adviser Henry Kissinger was "a friend of Italy" and a "pillar of diplomacy", Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted Thursday after the legendary statesman's death aged 100.

"I want to remember Kissinger, Nobel peace prize winner, as a friend of Italy and a convinced supporter of transatlantic relations," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"A pillar of diplomacy, young people will learn from his writings the art of dialogue and negotiation, always for the good of global equilibriums," Tajani went on.

Kissinger died at his home in the US state of Connecticut, his geopolitical consulting firm, Kissinger Associates Inc. said in a statement. No mention was made of the circumstances.