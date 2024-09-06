Kremlin on support for Harris, 'Putin not interested in what happens in the United States'

Putin is not interested in what happens in the United States, but in the good of the Russians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "American issues cannot be and are not the main concern of the President, given that he has our country and our citizens as a priority," the spokesman said, after yesterday the President of the Russian Federation had, very ambiguously, expressed his support for Kamala Harris ahead of the November 5 vote, not without making fun of her laugh. "Everyone should love" the Democratic candidate's laugh, Peskov added today.