Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin on support for Harris, 'Putin not interested in what happens in the United States'

06 settembre 2024 | 16.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Putin is not interested in what happens in the United States, but in the good of the Russians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "American issues cannot be and are not the main concern of the President, given that he has our country and our citizens as a priority," the spokesman said, after yesterday the President of the Russian Federation had, very ambiguously, expressed his support for Kamala Harris ahead of the November 5 vote, not without making fun of her laugh. "Everyone should love" the Democratic candidate's laugh, Peskov added today.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
usa russia cremlino harris risata putin
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza