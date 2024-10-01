Kremlin, 'Rutte at the summit? Nothing will change'

With Mark Rutte at the helm of NATO, nothing will change. This is the Kremlin's comment on the changeover at the top of the Atlantic Alliance between Jens Stoltenberg and the former Dutch premier, who took office today. "We expect NATO to remain firm in its policies," Russian presidency spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, recalling that Vladimir Putin knows Rutte well, with whom he spent "hours" at the negotiating table trying to build a "good and pragmatic" relationship. "But later, as we know, the Netherlands took a rather intransigent position towards our country, so we doubt that there will be any significant change in the direction of the Alliance's policy," Peskov stressed.