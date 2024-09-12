Kremlin, 'use of Western weapons in Russia would be followed by Moscow's reaction'

Permission to strike Russian territory would increase the West's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and would lead to a reaction from Moscow. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. "There is no need to exaggerate. But, of course, this significantly increases the degree of collective involvement of the West in the war. Of course, this will entail a corresponding reaction from Russia," Peskov warned, commenting on reports that the United States and Great Britain could decide to let the Ukrainian army use the weapons for attacks deep inside Russia.