Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin, 'use of Western weapons in Russia would be followed by Moscow's reaction'

12 settembre 2024 | 16.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Permission to strike Russian territory would increase the West's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and would lead to a reaction from Moscow. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper. "There is no need to exaggerate. But, of course, this significantly increases the degree of collective involvement of the West in the war. Of course, this will entail a corresponding reaction from Russia," Peskov warned, commenting on reports that the United States and Great Britain could decide to let the Ukrainian army use the weapons for attacks deep inside Russia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
armi Occidente coinvolgimento dell'Occidente reazione di Mosca Mosca
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza