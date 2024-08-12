Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Kursk governor, '28 towns in Kiev's hands, difficult situation'

12 agosto 2024 | 15.52
Redazione Adnkronos
Ukraine controls 28 settlements in the Kursk region. This was stated by the governor Alexei Smirnov, during the meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as reported by the BBC. "The situation remains difficult," he admitted, adding that Ukrainian forces have managed to penetrate 12 kilometers into the region's territory and that the front line is 40 kilometers wide. About 2,000 Russian citizens remain in the areas occupied by Russian forces in the region, he specified, adding that "we know nothing about their fate."

front line Russian forces forces in the region Kiev's hands
in Evidenza