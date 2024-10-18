Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Kyiv receives bodies of 501 soldiers killed in eastern regions

18 ottobre 2024 | 15.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kyiv announced that it had received the bodies of 501 soldiers killed during the fighting with Russian forces, mainly from eastern Ukraine. The exchange of prisoners and bodies of fallen soldiers remains one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv. “As a result of the repatriation measures, 501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders have been returned to Ukraine”, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement. “After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial”. Most of the remains were returned from the eastern region of Donetsk, the agency said, adding that several state bodies helped coordinate the return, including the defense forces and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
comando di coordinamento cadavere Kiev trattamento dei prigionieri di guerra
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza