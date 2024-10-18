Kyiv receives bodies of 501 soldiers killed in eastern regions

Kyiv announced that it had received the bodies of 501 soldiers killed during the fighting with Russian forces, mainly from eastern Ukraine. The exchange of prisoners and bodies of fallen soldiers remains one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv. “As a result of the repatriation measures, 501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders have been returned to Ukraine”, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement. “After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial”. Most of the remains were returned from the eastern region of Donetsk, the agency said, adding that several state bodies helped coordinate the return, including the defense forces and the International Committee of the Red Cross.