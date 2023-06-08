Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 06:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Lawmakers focus on international role of Central European Initiative

08 giugno 2023 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Trieste

Italy's delegation to the Central European Initiative's Parliamentary Assembly is set to attend talks in Trieste on Thursday that will centre on the regional intergovernmental forum's current and future geopolitical role including in energy security.

The president of the Italian delegation, alvatore Caiata, will meet with CEI Secretary General Roberto Antonione, accompanied by delegation members Raffaele De Rosa, Roberto Menia, Isabella De Monte and Roberto Pella, the parliament said in a statement.

CEI Deputy Secretaries General Ivana Holoubkova (Czech Republic), Nina Kodelja (Slovenia) and Zsuzsanna Kiraly (Hungary) are also due to attend the talks, the statement said.

Besides looking how the CEI's role could develop in the current international scenario, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Thursday's meeting will also explore cooperation between CEI member countries' parliaments, according to the statement.

A CEI Parliamentary Committee meeting in Chisinau, Moldova, in late May explored the issue of energy security following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, confirming the CEI's role, the statement recalled.

Established in 1989, the CEI groups 17 member states in central, eastern and south-eastern Europe and aims to promote regional cooperation on European integration and sustainable development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lawmakers Central European Initiative Italy delegation Parliamentary Assembly
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza