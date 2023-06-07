Lawmakers to quiz Cirielli on international missions

The lower and upper houses of parliament's foreign affairs committees are set to question deputy foreign minister Edmondo Cirielli Thursday on Italy's current participation in international missions and on overseas development cooperation.

The joint hearing is due to take place at 1.30 pm at the lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee room, the parliament said in a statement.

During the hearing, Cirielli will brief lawmakers on international missions in which Italy is taking part this year and will review contributions by the overseas aid department to peace and stabilisation processes in 2022-2023.

Wednesday's hearing will be live-streamed on the parliament's website, said the statement.