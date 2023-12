The lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee will on Tuesday question UN assistant secretary-general for peacebuilding support, Elizabeth Spehar, and Italy's AOI association of non-profit organisations on their efforts to aid Palestinians in war-torn Gaza and in the West Bank.

Spehar's hearing is set to take place at 13.30 local time and AOI's is slated for 14.30 local time, the parliament said in a statement.