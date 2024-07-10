Lawmakers to quiz sustainable development NGO on Agenda 2030

The lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee is set Thursday to question members of Italian NGO Interlife on the United Nations Agenda 2030 for global sustainable development, the parliament said in a statement.

The hearing slated for 1.30 pm will be live-streamed on the parliament's website, according to the statement.

Agenda 2030 sets out 17 'sustainable development goals' devised at the 2015 UN General Assembly. The goals include ending poverty, making property ownership available for all and achieving food security by 2030.