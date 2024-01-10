Lawmakers to quiz Tajani on Italy's G7 presidency

Members of the lower house of parliament are questioning foreign minister Antonio Tajani Wednesday on the priorities of Italy's G7 presidency this year and the country's role in multi-lateral efforts aimed at international stability.

MPs are set to quiz Tajani on moves to restore security for shipping in the key Red Sea trade route amid attacks since December on commercial vessels by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. Tajani will also face questions from lawmakers on diplomacy - also involving the European Union - to de-escalate the Israel-Hamas war and avoiding a wider Middle East conflict.