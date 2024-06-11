Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 19:16
Lawmakers to quiz Tajani on Wednesday

11 giugno 2024 | 18.33
Redazione Adnkronos
Member of Italy's lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee will on Wednesday question foreign minister Antonio Tajani, the parliament said in a statement.

The hearing is set for 2.30 pm local time and will be live-streamed on the parliament's website, the statement said.

The foreign affairs committee's Agenda 2030 and sustainable development panel will quiz representatives from the Global Partnership for Education and the Global Compact on Education and their Vatican counterpart at a 3pm hearing, the parliament said in a separate statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani foreign affairs committee parliament hearing
