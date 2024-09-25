Ldp to choose Kishida's successor on Friday, who will be the new prime minister?

For the first time, a female leader. Or the youngest ever. On Friday in Japan, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will choose its new leader. After Fumio Kishida stepped down. For observers, it is the most unpredictable vote ever. The challenge is between nine candidates. A record. A "crowded race" for the Japanese press. A challenge to the last vote. The winner, given the LDP's dominance in Parliament, will become prime minister.

Among the favorites, write the Asahi Shimbun newspaper and the Kyodo agency, is former Defense Minister and former party secretary general Shigeru Ishiba, 67, who lost the 2012 'duel' with Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated two years ago. For Ishiba, it is his fifth attempt to climb the LDP. The other two favorites are Shinjiro Koizumi, 43-year-old former Environment Minister and son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, and 63-year-old Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, who would become the first female leader if she wins.

The term of office as president of the LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) is for three years. Kishida, prime minister since 2021 with his popularity dented by a series of scandals that have engulfed the political force, announced on August 14 that he was stepping down, pulling out of the race for re-election as LDP leader, which has been in power almost continuously in Japan for decades. That day he spoke of his decision as 'a first step in making it clear to the public that the party has changed'.

The race for succession was immediately open. Also in the running are 61-year-old reformist Taro Kono, Minister for Digital, former head of diplomacy and LDP secretary general Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, and 49-year-old Takayuki Kobayashi, former Minister for Economic Security. Also candidates are 63-year-old government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi, 71-year-old head of diplomacy Yoko Kamikawa and former Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, 68.

It is very likely that a run-off will be needed to know the name of Kishida's successor, as it is unlikely that any of the nine will obtain a majority (out of 736 votes, half from LDP parliamentarians and half from the party's base) in the first round. The wait is expected to end on Friday afternoon. Then an extraordinary session of Parliament is scheduled for October 1 to elect the new prime minister. The general election is scheduled for October 2025. But early elections are not ruled out.