Le Pen abstains, Macron impeachment procedure rejected, Lfi, 'we are not giving up'

Redazione Adnkronos
The impeachment procedure against French President Emmanuel Macron, presented by the 'Insoumis', was rejected this morning by the Conference of Presidents of the National Assembly: Marine Le Pen abstained, therefore the necessary majority to include the motion to dismiss on the agenda of the Assembly debate was not reached.

Subsequently, during the press conference of the Insoumis, Mathilde Panot explained that "all the groups of the New Popular Front expressed themselves in favour" and that all the other groups, "with the exception of Mrs. Le Pen, spoke against it".

"Le Pen courageously abstained", she added, addressing the deputies of her group. "Thanks to the Rassemblement National group, Emmanuel Macron will not have to endure a debate in the Chamber on the dangerous and irregular behaviour he is maintaining by not respecting the results of the polls".

"We are not giving up", then wrote the coordinator of La France Insoumise, Manuel Bompard, on X. "We will resubmit a resolution until the impeachment is discussed in the National Assembly".

