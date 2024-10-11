Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Lebanese PM asks UN resolution for ceasefire

11 ottobre 2024 | 15.53
Redazione Adnkronos
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on the United Nations to pass a resolution for an "immediate" ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. In a televised address, the premier stressed "his government's commitment to deploying the army on the border with Israel to help end hostilities" and said that "Hezbollah would agree."

Mikati said the Lebanese foreign ministry would ask the UN Security Council to issue a resolution for a "complete and immediate ceasefire", adding that his government was committed to "fully implementing Resolution 1701", which calls for the Lebanese army and peacekeeping forces to be the only armed forces deployed in the south of the country. Mikati also condemned the attacks on UNIFIL as a "crime".

